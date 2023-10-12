BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public to help locate a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run Sunday night.

According to the BPD, a red 2013 Chrysler 300 struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday at 11:25 p.m. The vehicle will have heavy front-end damage and was last seen near the Midfield-Birmingham border after the incident.

(Photos courtesy of Birmingham Police Department).

The Alabama license plate on the car is labeled as 1A10W68. BPD Sgt. LaQuitta Wade also confirmed that the incident is being investigated as stemming from street racing.

Anyone with information on the car or its whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You can remain anonymous and possibly receive a cash reward of up to $5,000 in exchange.