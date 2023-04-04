Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In 2022, there was an uptick in murders in the city of Birmingham compared to the previous year, the Birmingham Police Department has released its 2022 End of the Year Report.

According to BPD, there were 134 murders across the city in 2022, compared to the 116 murders reported in 2021. However, the total number of violent crimes were reportedly down. In 2021, there were 3,353 total violent crimes. In 2022, that number fell to 2,814.

In addition, the total number of property charges fell 2.2% from 9,641 in 2021 to 9,426 last year.

BPD also worked hard to recover the following:

2,044 firearms were recovered

469, 814.91 grams of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana

The drugs had an estimated value of $10,280,791.96

US currency seized: $741,916.31