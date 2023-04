BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is on the scene of a homicide investigation at 32 Westchester Ct.

The department tweeted at 5:30 p.m. Saturday that officers were at the address because of a shooting involving a 17-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries. It then tweeted at 6:08 p.m. that a homicide investigation was taking place at the scene.

Stay with CBS 42 for this developing story