Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting outside Ruth’s Cafe in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is working the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside Ruth’s Cafe in the 4000 block of 24th Street North.

According to BPD Chief Patrick Smith, the department received a call at 8:50 a.m. Friday regarding an officer who needed help near Ruth’s Cafe. Smith said that according to the officer, a patron in the restaurant refused to pay for their food and was causing a disturbance before leaving the building to get in their car. The officer, who was already in the cafe, went outside to the suspect’s car to talk to them.

“When the officer stepped out and approached the vehicle, he (suspect) noticed it was a police officer and opened fire,” Smith said.

Smith said the officer was hit multiple times in the right arm and was subsequently taken to UAB Hospital in stable condition. The suspect, who was also hit during the officer-involved shooting, died from their injuries.

WATCH CHIEF SMITH’S COMMENTS ON THE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING HERE

LATEST POSTS