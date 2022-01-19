Birmingham police: Man arrested 11 months after gas station shooting that killed woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of a woman at a gas station nearly one year ago.

Richard Olds, 60, was taken into custody and charged with the murder of Patricia Stisher who was shot on Feb. 26, 2021 and died nine months later due to complications.

Authorities discovered Stisher, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound at the Marathon gas station in the 3400 block of 26th Street North. Police say she was shot during a domestic argument.

Olds is now being held on capital murder charges at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

