Birmingham police looking for man who struck pedestrian in Chevron parking lot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they said struck a pedestrian in a Chevron parking lot in the Roebuck area.

Police say that on Saturday around 2:15 a.m., a man parked his black Hummer at a gas pump, entered the Chevron on Gadsden Highway, made a purchase, and left.

“When he returned to his vehicle and drove away he hit a pedestrian who was walking through the parking lot,” police said. “The suspect then drove away from the location without stopping.”

Source: Birmingham Police Department

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” officials said.

Birmingham police released the video below and have asked the public to help identify the man they said is responsible. If you have any information, you can contact hit and run investigators at (205) 254-6555 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.