BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Birmingham Police Department were involved in a chase with a driver of a stolen car Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The BPD reports that officers with the department’s east precinct attempted to pull a traffic stop at the corner of Division Avenue and 79th Street on a car that they believed to be stolen. A chase commenced after the driver refused to stop and ended after the car crashed into a concrete barrier along the road. The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. No information on whether or not they were caught has been released.

Three people have since been detained for questioning.

No one was injured during the pursuit.