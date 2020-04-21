Birmingham police investigating weekend homicide on Alabama Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend on Alabama Avenue.
Officers discovered Charles Edward Gregory, 30, who was found lying on the floor of a living room at 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Gregory was sent to a local hospital and died from his injuries on Sunday.
“The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation prior to the victim being shot,” a release from BPD stated. “The suspect fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.”
There are no suspects in custody and detectives have not established a motive in this investigation. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the BPD Robbery/Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
