Birmingham police investigating Tuesday homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a murder that took place Tuesday afternoon in the 4700 block of 2nd Avenue South.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Devin Dewayne Williams, 38, sustained physical assault that resulted in a shooting.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES