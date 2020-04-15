Birmingham police investigating Tuesday homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a murder that took place Tuesday afternoon in the 4700 block of 2nd Avenue South.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Devin Dewayne Williams, 38, sustained physical assault that resulted in a shooting.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
