BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night and left a man dead.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Ave. SW around 7:39 p.m. after being alerted of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a car on fire and a man lying in the parking lot that had been shot.

Officers believe the man was shot inside the vehicle when community members saw the car was on fire and tried helping him out of the car. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived to the scene and pronounced the man dead. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.