Birmingham police investigating skull found in woods near Exeter Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a case involving a skull that was found in the woods near the corner of 7th Avenue South and Exeter Avenue South Monday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a report came in at 5:20 p.m. Monday of a person who found the skull have surveying part of the woods. On Tuesday, a recovery team from the coroner’s office was sent to the scene to search the area, but did not locate any additional remains.

Pending DNA testing, the skull remains unidentified and the cause of death is undetermined as of Wednesday. The BPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death.