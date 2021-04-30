Birmingham police investigating shooting that left 2 men dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that took the lives of 2 men in Birmingham late Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m., a Birmingham Police officer heard several gunshots near the 500 block of 10th Avenue West. Meanwhile, multiple shot spotter alerts then went off and officers were dispatched to the area.

Upon arrival, officers observed two men lying unresponsive inside of a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced both victims deceased. The victims names have not been released to the public.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.