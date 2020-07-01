Birmingham police investigating shooting on Pine Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Officers with the Birmingham Police Department have arrested one person following a police chase that ended on the north side of town and ended on the west.

As early as 4 a.m. Wednesday, there were a number of police cars gathered along 4th Street West. According to the BPD, the chase may have started from a burglary call. Officers then tried to stop the vehicle, which led to a pursuit that ended in the 500 block of 4th Terrace West.