Birmingham police investigating shooting on Pine Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in west Birmingham.
According to the Birmingham Police Department, a shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue, where one person was shot. They were subsequently taken to UAB Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The case remains under investigation.
