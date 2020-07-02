Birmingham police investigating shooting on Maple Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday after a man was found dead on Maple Avenue.

According to the BPD, officers with the department’s West Precinct were called to the 1600 block of Maple Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, where Rashion Cook, 41, was found lying unresponsive on the roadway. Cook, who suffered a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation suggest an unknown vehicle drove up to the location and fired shots fatally wounding the victim,” a BPD release stated. “Detectives have not established a motive in this investigation. There are no suspects in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.”

This is Birmingham’s 48th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is encouraged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

