Birmingham police investigating shooting on Gallant Drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning at the Valley Brooks Apartments on Gallant Drive.
According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, the shooting happened sometime around 8 a.m. Officers were called to the scene regarding a person who was found inside their car. They were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
This is the second or third shooting at the apartment complex this week.
The case is under investigation.
