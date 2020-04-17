Birmingham police investigating shooting on Gallant Drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning at the Valley Brooks Apartments on Gallant Drive.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, the shooting happened sometime around 8 a.m. Officers were called to the scene regarding a person who was found inside their car. They were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This is the second or third shooting at the apartment complex this week.

The case is under investigation.

LATEST POSTS