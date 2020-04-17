Birmingham police investigating shooting on Gallant Drive

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning at the Valley Brooks Apartments on Gallant Drive.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, the shooting happened sometime around 8 a.m. Officers were called to the scene regarding a person who was found inside their car. They were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This is the second or third shooting at the apartment complex this week.

The case is under investigation.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES