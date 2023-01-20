BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday night in which a 9-year-old girl was shot.

According to the BPD, officers were dispatched to the Sun Inn on 1573 Bessemer Rd. at 6:25 p.m. upon report of two people shot. Officer on the scene observed a man and his daughter suffering from gunshot wounds. At the time of the BPD release, the department believes just the child has life-threating injuries.

The BPD stated the preliminary investigation suggests the shooting may have occured during a robbery attempt. Anyone with infromation pertaining to the incident are asked to contact the BPD Felony Assault Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.