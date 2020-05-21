Birmingham police investigating shooting in East Lake community

Breaking News
Crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Birmingham Police Department are questioning a person of interest linked to a deadly shooting in the East Lake community early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a call on 3rd Avenue North near 86th Street around 12:45 a.m., where a man was found shot. The victim’s identity has not been released.

A person of interest is now in custody, although no names were given out by law enforcement.

