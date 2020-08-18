Birmingham police investigating shooting death on Gamma Street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Gamma Street.

According to a BPD press release, officers from South Precinct responded to UAB Hospital after BPD was notified of the arrival of a wounded gunshot victim. During an investigation, officers were informed the shooting took place on Gamma Street. The department was later informed that the victim, whose identity has not been released to the public yet, died from his injuries in the hospital.

“The preliminary investigation suggest multiple gunshots were heard and a female driving a small silver sedan fled the scene,” the release stated. “There were also reports of a physical altercation prior to the shooting.”

The shooting suspect, whose identity is being withheld until formal charges are announced, later turned herself in to law enforcement. The motive in the case appears to be domestic related.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS