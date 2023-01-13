BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a woman Friday.

According to the BPD, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 1st Street West at about 11 a.m. Friday on a report of shots fired. Officers observed an SUV had collided with an apartment complex building when they arrived at the scene.

Officers witnessed the SUV become engulfed in flames, and Birmingham Fire and Rescue extinguished the fire. BFR discovered Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, lying unresponsive in the vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The BPD reports that according to their preliminary investigation, there was allegedly gunfire exchange at the scene with Price being hit. The BPD stated the incident doesn’t appear to be random and that there is no one in custody.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.