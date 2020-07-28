Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting at Court Road apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Court Road.

At 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Westridge Apartments regarding reports of shots being fired. According to a release by the BPD, the responding officers were told by a resident of hearing gunfire from a nearby apartment complex.

“Upon further investigation, officers observed through a window a person on the floor,” the release stated. “After gaining entry, officers discovered the victim was unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue along with Jefferson County Coroner responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.”

The victim’s identity has not been revealed due to officers having yet to notify the next of kin yet.

There are no suspects in custody and no motive has been established as if Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the BPD homicide unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

