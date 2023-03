BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death overnight.

According to Birmingham Police, officers found an unnamed man shot in the roadway on the 300 block of 74th Street North around 12:30 am.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue were called out to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police said details are limited at this time and no one is in custody in connection with the shooting.