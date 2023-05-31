BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot Wednesday afternoon.

According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to a triplex in the 900 block of 52nd Way North just before 2 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed there were occupants inside the triplex, which was where the victim was struck. There is no one in custody. Fitzgerald said those with information that will assist detectives are encouraged to call the BPD at 205-254-1764 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. The BPD will provide updates as they become available.

