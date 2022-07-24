BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a home on 30th Court North Sunday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to a home on the 3100 block of 30th Court North around 5:00 a.m. in regards to an unresponsive person inside the residence

Officers arrived to discover an adult woman unresponsive inside the home. Birmingham Fire arrived and pronounced the victim, unidentified, deceased.

Initial investigation revealed evidence that the woman’s death is a homicide. No suspect is in custody at this time.

No further details are currently available.