Birmingham police investigating homicide on 2nd Avenue South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Birmingham Police Department are responding to a fatal shooting that happened in the 7100 block of 2nd Avenue South Tuesday morning.

According to officers on the scene, police were called out to a report on shots that had been fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a black man lying dead in the alley.

As of Tuesday morning, no suspects were in custody and no motive had been established in the shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it is released.

