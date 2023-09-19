Photo from the scene of a homicide investigation in the 4000 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest (Courtesy of James Johnston).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred near Midfield Tuesday.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were called to the 4000 Block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest at around 1:50 p.m. on a report of a person shot. They arrived and found an adult male lying unresponsive under an awning of a building. He was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

Fitzgerald states that details are limited in this investigation. Police are aware that there were eyewitnesses who were in the area around the time of the crime.

Anyone who has any information regarding this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 and can remain anonymous.

