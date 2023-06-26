Photo taken at a homicide investigation in the 4200 block of 13th Avenue N (Courtesy of James Johnston).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is on the scene of a homicide investigation Tuesday afternoon.

According to BPD’s public information division, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of 13th Avenue N on reports of a person shot. They arrived and found an adult man who was pronounced dead inside a home at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a neighbor noticed the home’s front door was open. When they approached the house, they found the victim and called police. BPD stated the home appeared to be burglarized.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

