Homicide investigation underway in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead.

According to Birmingham Police Department, officers with the South Precinct were dispatched to the 800 block of Cable Car Court around 7:40 a.m. to the call of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unresponsive in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting happened overnight. There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.