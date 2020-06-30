Birmingham police investigating homicide at 12th Street apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation that happened Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Jah’Shavia Taylor, 22, of Birmingham, who was found lying unresponsive in the breezeway in front of her apartment in the 1200 block of 12th Street North. Officer received the call at 10:37 p.m. Friday.

“The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” a release from the BPD stated. “The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where she later succumb to her injuries.”

This is the 47th homicide investigation the department has taken on in 2020.

There are limited details in this investigation and no suspects in custody. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

