BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside his vehicle.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1000 block of Tin Mil Road at around 10:07 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests that family members had not heard from the victim and became concerned. They were driving around in the area when they observed his vehicle in a parking lot. The family member saw the victim inside and called the police. There is currently no-one in custody.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.