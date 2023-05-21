BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning and left a man dead.

According to BPD, officers were called to the Cortland Vesta apartment complex at around 5:25 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking garage. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests there may have been a confrontation between the victim and an unknown suspect. Shots were then fired and the man was struck. There is currently no-one in custody.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.