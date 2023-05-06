BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating homicide that occurred Friday night and left a man dead.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1400 block of 5th Street West at around 11:35 p.m., on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male lying unresponsive in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Officers believe a person was walking outside of a residence that the victim was in, with a gun. The man then allegedly went outside to investigate and was shot. There is no one in custody.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.