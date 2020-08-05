Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting that left 1 dead, others injured on 15th Way SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and others injured on 15th Way Southwest late Tuesday night.

According to the BPD, officers from the west precinct heard shots in the area after 11 p.m. while patrolling the area. A ShotSpotter notification revealed that 20 founds had been fired.

“Officers arrived and discovered two people wounded by gunfire,” a release from the BPD stated. “One victim was found unresponsive lying in a courtyard of an apartment complex. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. The other wounded person was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Later on, BPD was informed that two other people arrived at local hospitals who had suffered from gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. They were transported by personal vehicles.

“The preliminary investigation suggest that gunfire was exchanged amongst those who were wounded,” the release stated. “Detectives have not established a motive in this homicide.”

There are no suspects in custody. This is Birmingham’s 64th homicide investigation of the year.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is encouraged to contact the BPD homicide unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

