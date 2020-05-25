Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting on Tempest Drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning that left one dead.
According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, the call came after 3 a.m. at the Forest Hills Village Apartment complex in the 2600 block of Tempest Drive, where one man was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound and another was taken to UAB Hospital for a gunshot wound.
The victim was identified as Patrick Watson Jr., 39. A preliminary investigation suggests that Watson and the other man knew one another and got into a fight when shots were fight.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting or what caused the fight have not been released. The shooting is under investigation.
