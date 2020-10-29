Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting on Gadsden Street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday on Gadsden Street.

According to the BPD, officers responded to the scene at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Jehudijah Davis, 24, dead from a gunshot wound, sitting in the front seat of a black car. A second male victim was found shot in the car as well and was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Few details have been released in the investigation. No suspects are in custody.

