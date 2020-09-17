Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a case involving a man who was fatally shot Wednesday night on Cedar Avenue Southwest.

At approximately 8:46 p.m. Wednesday, officers from West Precinct responded to 1705 Cedar Avenue South West on reports of a person shot. Arriving at the scene, officers found Marvie Brown, 30, lying unconscious in the driveway and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation indicate two unknown suspects approached the victim as he was removing groceries from his vehicle,” a release from the BPD stated. “An exchange of words occurred prior to the victim being shot multiple times. The suspects fled the scene on foot.”

No arrest has been made in connection to Brown’s death and no motive has been determined.

This is the 71st homicide in Birmingham this year.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS