BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a person killed on 51st Street Ensley.
At approximately 9:08 p.m. Thursday, officers from West Precinct responded to a call of a person. Officer arrived on scene and found Reginald Kelly, 28, inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Kelly was transported to UAB Hospital, where he later died.
“The preliminary investigation suggest the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect prior to being shot,” a press release from the BPD stated. “There are no suspects in custody and a motive has not been determined.”
If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
LATEST POSTS
- Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting on 51st Street Ensley
- Interactive: State-by-state look at mail-in, early voting options
- Woman wearing only a towel flees Utah hotel room, saying man tried to kill her, police say
- Google Fiber outage impacting users across the country
- Parker High football coach tests positive for COVID-19, next two games rescheduled as team quarantines