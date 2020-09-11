Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting on 51st Street Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a person killed on 51st Street Ensley.

At approximately 9:08 p.m. Thursday, officers from West Precinct responded to a call of a person. Officer arrived on scene and found Reginald Kelly, 28, inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Kelly was transported to UAB Hospital, where he later died.

“The preliminary investigation suggest the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect prior to being shot,” a press release from the BPD stated. “There are no suspects in custody and a motive has not been determined.”

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

