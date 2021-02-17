Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting on 3rd Avenue West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning, marking the city’s 14th murder so far in 2021.

At approximately 8:18 a.m., officers from West Precinct responded to a call of a person shot in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue West. Officers arrived on scene and discovered the victim lying in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim later died at UAB Hospital.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the Shell gas station prior to being shot by the suspect,” a statement from the BPD read. “The victim attempted to flee from danger and collapsed in the roadway. The suspect fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.”

The victim will be identified after the next of kin is formally notified.

There are no suspects that have been determined at this time. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254- 7777. Cash rewards are available for tips that leads to arrest.