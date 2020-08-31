Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting on 20th Place East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday on 20th Place Ensley.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., officers responded to 1515 20th Place Ensley on reports of a person with a gun, according to a press release from the BPD. Arriving at the scene, officers found the subject unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound and lying inside the apartment at the front door. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation suggest the subject was involved in a physical altercation prior to being shot,” the release stated. “This homicide appears to be domestic in nature. A person of interest was taken into custody for further questioning.”

The deceased victim will be identified when their family is notified.

This is Birmingham’s 68th homicide of the year.

