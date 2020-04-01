Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting on 16th Street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead Tuesday.

At approximately 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a Shot Spotter call of multiple rounds fired in the 1500 block of Avenue H. Officers found Corey Rahmon Cook, Jr., 25, of Birmingham, lying unresponsive in the roadway next to a vehicle in the 1100 block of 16th Street. Cook reportedly sustained an apparent a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation suggest, while the victim was at the location a small black sedan drove past the location and shots were fired from the vehicle,” a release from the BPD stated. “Detectives have not established a clear motive in this homicide.”

There are no suspects in custody. Cook’s death marks the 22nd homicide in Birmingham this year.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is encouraged to contact the department’s homicide unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

