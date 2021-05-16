Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in Fairview neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in the Fairview neighborhood.

At 8:51 p.m. Saturday, officers with the department’s west precinct responded to a call in the 2500 block of 29th Place West regarding a report of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found Jaishuntae Browning, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound. Browning was taken to Princeton Hospital, where he later died.

According to the BPD, a fight may have broken out before Browning was shot, based on the results of the investigation so far. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

If anyone has additional information pertaining to this case, please contact the BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.