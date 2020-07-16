Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting at Southtown housing community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the Southtown housing community Wednesday night.

At approximately 6:37 p.m., officers with the department’s South precinct responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 9th Avenue South, where they found Antonio Jackson, 23, lying on the floor from a gunshot wound. Jackson was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown suspect shot the victim and he collapsed near the front door,” a release from the BPD stated. “The suspect fled the scene.”

No motive has been established and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

