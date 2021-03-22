Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting on Alameda Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend on Alameda Avenue.

At 6:14 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Alameda Avenue regarding a report of someone who had been shot. The victim was identified Montrell Fredrickgus Holloway, 22, who was found dead in the hallway.

“The information gathered thus far indicates the motive of this homicide is domestic in nature,” a release from the BPD stated. “The Birmingham Police Department has the suspect in custody.”

The identity of the suspect will be release after formal charge are filed.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is encouraged to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.