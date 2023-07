BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a case involving a man who died after being shot early Monday morning.

Salhadine Adamou, 22, of Bessemer, sustained gunshot wound during an alleged assault at 10th Street North at 3rd Avenue North around 2:38 a.m. Monday, the BPD reports. He was then taken to UAB Hospital, where he died.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1700.