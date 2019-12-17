Birmingham police investigating drive by shooting, victim identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has announced the death of 47-year-old Cheri Lashunda Twilley of Birmingham, Alabama.

Monday at 7:18 p.m. Twilley was on the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Ave SW, sitting at a traffic light near a convenience store. She was in her vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and shot into her car.

A person transported Twilley in her car to Princeton Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

