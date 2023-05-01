BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police confirm they are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead.

Police say the shooting happened on Steiner Avenue Southwest late Sunday night. Police found a man in the middle of the road suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

The second victim was taken to a hospital for treatment by personal vehicle and later died.

No suspects are in custody at this time and police did not say what led to the shooting.

CBS 42 will update this story as more information is and available.