BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, the investigation is happening on the 8400 block of 8th Avenue South.

According to BPD’s Truman Fitzgerald, a man confessed the murders to a police officer in Leeds, as well as to shooting and killing two other people in St. Clair County. Police subsequently arrested Daniel P. Watson, 28, who is currently charged in the St. Clair County deaths.