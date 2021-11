A close-up photo of police lights by night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a death investigation at an apartment complex in the Roebuck community.

According to a tweet from BPD, a death was reported at the Watertown Apartment Complex in the 500 block of Gadsden Highway.

Death investigation is underway at the Watertown Apartment Complex located in the 500 block of Gadsden Highway.



Public Information Division is en route. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) November 22, 2021

There is no other information available at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.