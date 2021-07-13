Birmingham police investigating deadly 1st Avenue shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and two others injured a couple of months ago.

According to the BPD, officers were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at 9:30 p.m. May 22 regarding a report of multiple people who had been shot. Arriving on the scene, officers found three people with gunshot wounds inside a car.

One victim, 27-year-old Sheila Chantel Johnson, was in the front seat of the car when she was shot. She was taken to UAB Hospital, but died Monday.

Police have yet to establish a clear motive in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.