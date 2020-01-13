Birmingham police investigating Coosa Street homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting in the early morning hours Monday left one man dead.

At 2:03 a.m., officers from the Birmingham Police Department’s South Precinct were called to the 900 block of Coosa Street regarding a man who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found David Franklin Lee, 37, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation when he was shot by an unknown suspect,” a release from the BPD stated.

There are currently no suspects at this time.

LATEST POSTS