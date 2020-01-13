Birmingham police investigating Coosa Street homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting in the early morning hours Monday left one man dead.

At 2:03 a.m., officers from the Birmingham Police Department’s South Precinct were called to the 900 block of Coosa Street regarding a man who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found David Franklin Lee, 37, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation when he was shot by an unknown suspect,” a release from the BPD stated.

There are currently no suspects at this time.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events