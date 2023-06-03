BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man found unresponsive inside a vehicle Saturday morning.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 2500 block of Snavely Avenue Southwest at around 8:30 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male unresponsive inside a vehicle. Officers observed visible signs of trauma on the victim but couldn’t confirm if the victim was shot.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a community member found the man unresponsive in the vehicle and dialed 911. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. There is currently no-one in custody.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.